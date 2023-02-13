DpBOSS RESULTS MONDAY, 13 FEBRUARY, 2023: Daily Satta Matka outcomes are available on the well-known website DpBoss.Net. This game is dependent on chance and assumption. On the website, you can access a number of services at once, including Matka Online, Matka Chart, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, and Matka Result. Based on significant research, the website provides assistance in forecasting numbers for lucky drawings. Check full list of winning numbers for February 12 and February 13 below:

Guessing Numbers for February 13:

Golden Ank: 1-6-3-8

SRIDEVI MORNING: 360-91-137

Results at 09:30 AM - 10:30 AM

KARNATAKA DAY: 289-91-344

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

KUBER MORNING: 569-07-566

10:45 AM 11:45 AM

MADHURI: 458-72-679

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

SUPER DAY: 124-70-370

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

KALYAN: 270-92-589

03:55 PM 05:55 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 780-50-677

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

KUBER: 180-94-789

09:25 PM 11:35 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 440-88-350

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 470-19-478

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 168-54-770

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 120-31-678

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

Winning Numbers for February 12:

Golden Ank: 2-7-1-6

MUMBAI MARKET NIGHT: 258-5

WORLI MUMBAI: 678-19-450

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 120-3

NAVI MUMBAI NIGHT: 129-23-120

SUPREME NIGHT: 567-8

WORLI MUMBAI: 678-1

BAZZI NIGHT: 110-26-600

NEW MAMABHANJA NIGHT: 270-95-348

SRIDEVI NIGHT: 234-98-350

SRIDEVI [ main ] NIGHT: 146-1

MARATHWADA NIGHT: 258-50-569

MAHARANI NIGHT: 258-57-124

BABY NIGHT: 334-00-677

SUPREME DAY: 788-31-579

ROSE BAZAR DAY: 339-51-579

MILAN BAZAR: 550-03-120

SUPREME DAY: 788-3

TIME BAZAR DAY: 369-8

MAMA BHANJA: 689-3

PUNA BAZAR: 459-81-146

BOMBAY RAJSHREE DAY: 369-85-339

CHENNAI DAY: 468-81-560

MAHARAJ DAY: 480-2

NEW MAMABHANJA DAY: 355-3

SUPER RATAN DAY: 156-28-279

MAHARAJ TIME: 159-59-450

MAHARANI DAY: 400-4

SUPER RATAN DAY: 156-2

Online lottery games have grown in popularity as a result of the internet’s widespread accessibility. Satta games are available on both websites and mobile applications. One could go to a neighbouring establishment that holds lottery games to play it offline. Despite the fact that many gambling activities are forbidden in India, Satta Matka, horse racing, and a few other games are still permitted.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

Results for every Satta Matka game are accessible on DpBOSS.NET. You can try your luck by checking for guessing numbers before the game starts and keeping an eye on the results that are reported on our page. On the internet, you may also play Matka games like Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka.

Before placing a wager, users can use the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart to review previous results.

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

The Final Ank is the lucky number for that particular day. The guessing number can be found online. The Golden Ank for today: 1-6-3-8

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

When playing Satta Matka, players can check their Jodi, or pair of guessing numbers, by using DpBoss Fix.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

The projected pair of numbers that have a good chance of appearing in Satta Matka is DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti. To acquire these fix Jodi or fix Patti, go to DpBOSS.Net.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

A player must keep track of the Kalyan Jodi Chart before the game begins. This chart helps users estimate the number of pairings in the Kalyan game by presenting the daily number of pairs. They will be in a better position to comprehend the game and make decisions as a result. The Kalyan Satta results are posted three times a day by Saconindia.org. Between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., the Kalyan results are made available.

Result of Kalyan Day: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM Result of Kalyan Night: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

