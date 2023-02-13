DpBOSS RESULTS MONDAY, 13 FEBRUARY, 2023: Daily Satta Matka outcomes are available on the well-known website DpBoss.Net. This game is dependent on chance and assumption. On the website, you can access a number of services at once, including Matka Online, Matka Chart, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, and Matka Result. Based on significant research, the website provides assistance in forecasting numbers for lucky drawings. Check full list of winning numbers for February 12 and February 13 below:
Guessing Numbers for February 13:
Golden Ank: 1-6-3-8
SRIDEVI MORNING: 360-91-137
Results at 09:30 AM - 10:30 AM
KARNATAKA DAY: 289-91-344
10:00 AM 11:00 AM
KUBER MORNING: 569-07-566
10:45 AM 11:45 AM
MADHURI: 458-72-679
11:45 AM 12:45 PM
SUPER DAY: 124-70-370
12:40 PM 02:00 PM
KALYAN: 270-92-589
03:55 PM 05:55 PM
KALYAN NIGHT: 780-50-677
09:25 PM 11:30 PM
KUBER: 180-94-789
09:25 PM 11:35 PM
OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 440-88-350
09:30 PM 12:05 AM
MAIN BAZAR: 470-19-478
09:40 PM 12:05 AM
RATAN KHATRI: 168-54-770
10:00 PM 12:00 AM
KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 120-31-678
11:00 PM 01:00 AM
Winning Numbers for February 12:
Golden Ank: 2-7-1-6
MUMBAI MARKET NIGHT: 258-5
WORLI MUMBAI: 678-19-450
KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 120-3
NAVI MUMBAI NIGHT: 129-23-120
SUPREME NIGHT: 567-8
WORLI MUMBAI: 678-1
BAZZI NIGHT: 110-26-600
NEW MAMABHANJA NIGHT: 270-95-348
SRIDEVI NIGHT: 234-98-350
SRIDEVI [ main ] NIGHT: 146-1
MARATHWADA NIGHT: 258-50-569
MAHARANI NIGHT: 258-57-124
BABY NIGHT: 334-00-677
SUPREME DAY: 788-31-579
ROSE BAZAR DAY: 339-51-579
MILAN BAZAR: 550-03-120
SUPREME DAY: 788-3
TIME BAZAR DAY: 369-8
MAMA BHANJA: 689-3
PUNA BAZAR: 459-81-146
BOMBAY RAJSHREE DAY: 369-85-339
CHENNAI DAY: 468-81-560
MAHARAJ DAY: 480-2
NEW MAMABHANJA DAY: 355-3
SUPER RATAN DAY: 156-28-279
MAHARAJ TIME: 159-59-450
MAHARANI DAY: 400-4
SUPER RATAN DAY: 156-2
Online lottery games have grown in popularity as a result of the internet’s widespread accessibility. Satta games are available on both websites and mobile applications. One could go to a neighbouring establishment that holds lottery games to play it offline. Despite the fact that many gambling activities are forbidden in India, Satta Matka, horse racing, and a few other games are still permitted.
WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?
Results for every Satta Matka game are accessible on DpBOSS.NET. You can try your luck by checking for guessing numbers before the game starts and keeping an eye on the results that are reported on our page. On the internet, you may also play Matka games like Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka.
Before placing a wager, users can use the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart to review previous results.
WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?
The Final Ank is the lucky number for that particular day. The guessing number can be found online. The Golden Ank for today: 1-6-3-8
WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?
When playing Satta Matka, players can check their Jodi, or pair of guessing numbers, by using DpBoss Fix.
WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?
The projected pair of numbers that have a good chance of appearing in Satta Matka is DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti. To acquire these fix Jodi or fix Patti, go to DpBOSS.Net.
DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY
A player must keep track of the Kalyan Jodi Chart before the game begins. This chart helps users estimate the number of pairings in the Kalyan game by presenting the daily number of pairs. They will be in a better position to comprehend the game and make decisions as a result. The Kalyan Satta results are posted three times a day by Saconindia.org. Between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., the Kalyan results are made available.
- Result of Kalyan Day: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM
- Result of Kalyan Night: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM
