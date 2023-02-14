DpBOSS RESULTS TUESDAY, 14 FEBRUARY, 2023: One of the most popular websites for lottery results, winning number forecasts from experts, and wagering guidance is DpBoss.Net. Every day, the Satta Matka results are published online. The website also facilitates the finding of results for several other types of Matka, including Matka Chart, Matka Online, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, and Kalyan Matka. You can search the website for guessing numbers that have been shared after a lot of research. Check full list of winning numbers for February 13 and February 14 below:

Winning Numbers for February 14:

Advertisement

Golden Ank: 4-9-3-8

SRIDEVI MORNING: 134-81-100

09:30 AM 10:30 AM

KARNATAKA DAY: 790-62-228

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MILAN MORNING: 358-65-168

10:15 AM 11:15 AM

KUBER MORNING: 128-10-118

10:45 AM 11:45 AM

MADHURI: 578-02-660

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

SUPER DAY: 138-21-380

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

DADAR: 279-85-168

03:50 PM 05:50 PM

KALYAN: 279-80-127

03:55 PM 05:55 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 140-57-458

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

KUBER: 266-45-122

09:25 PM 11:35 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 129-25-230

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568

09:35 PM 12:07 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 245-19-379

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 167-40-118

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 240-62-156

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

Winning Numbers for February 13:

Golden Ank: 1-6-3-8

KALYAN: 279-80-127

KALYAN NIGHT: 140-57-458

RAJDHANI NIGHT: 258-53-148

KUBER: 266-45-122

MUMBAI MARKET NIGHT: 255-2

GOA NIGHT: 700-74-590

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 240-6

SUPREME NIGHT: 199-99-469

MADHUR NIGHT: 230-50-389

MILAN NIGHT: 259-62-156

WORLI MUMBAI: 689-32-660

Advertisement

BOMBAY RAJSHREE NIGHT: 667-94-590

MAIN MUMBAI NIGHT: 146-11-137

MAHARAJ NIGHT: 249-59-126

SUNDAY BAZAR NIGHT: 457-62-156

SUPER TIME BAZAR NIGHT: 590-41-588

SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 238-36-150

RATAN KHATRI: 167-4

MAIN RATAN: 589-2

GUJRAT NIGHT: 469-93-247

MAIN BAZAR: 245-1

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 129-2

MAIN MUMBAI RK: 134-8

NEW BOMBAY: 128-1

NEW MAMABHANJA NIGHT: 356-40-190

MADHUR NIGHT: 230-5

NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 359-7

Advertisement

TIME BAZAR NIGHT [MAIN]: 479-0

You may play online Satta games on a lot of different websites. A number of applications are available in the Play Store that can be used to play the game. You can go to a neighbouring business to place bets and keep score of results if you’d rather play traditional games.

Advertisement

Satta Matka and a few other lottery games are still played online even though gambling is prohibited in India. Many people take part in the game for rewards totalling Rs 1 crore.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

Results for every Satta Matka game are accessible on DpBOSS.NET. You can try your luck by checking for guessing numbers before the game starts and keeping an eye on the results that are reported on our page. On the internet, you may also play Matka games like Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka.

Before placing a wager, users can use the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart to review previous results.

Advertisement

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

The Final Ank is the lucky number for that particular day. The guessing number can be found online. The Golden Ank for today: 1-6-3-8

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

When playing Satta Matka, players can check their Jodi, or pair of guessing numbers, by using DpBoss Fix.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

The projected pair of numbers that have a good chance of appearing in Satta Matka is DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti. To acquire these fix Jodi or fix Patti, go to DpBOSS.Net.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

A player must keep track of the Kalyan Jodi Chart before the game begins. This chart helps users estimate the number of pairings in the Kalyan game by presenting the daily number of pairs. They will be in a better position to comprehend the game and make decisions as a result. The Kalyan Satta results are posted three times a day by Saconindia.org. Between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., the Kalyan results are made available.

Result of Kalyan Day: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM Result of Kalyan Night: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

Read all the Latest India News here