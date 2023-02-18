DpBOSS Satta King Result for 18 February, 2023: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

DpBOSS RESULTS SATURDAY, 18 FEBRUARY, 2023: DpBOSS RESULT FOR SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18: DpBoss.Net is back with the results of Satta Matka for today. For players looking for details on various lotteries, the best predictions for winning numbers and guidance to place an ideal bet, this website is your one-stop destination. You can gain access to Matka Online, Matka Chart, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Matka Result, and many other services. All of these games rely on chance and hunches. Check full list of winning numbers for February 17 and February 18 below:

Guessing Numbers for February 18:

Golden Ank: 2-7-3-8

SRIDEVI MORNING: 223-79-234

Results at 09:30 AM - 10:30 AM

KARNATAKA DAY: 679-20-569

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 567-81-245

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

MADHURI: 589-22-200

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

SUPER DAY: 127-06-268

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

SUPREME DAY: 189-83-445

03:35 PM 05:35 PM

KALYAN: 790-67-566

03:55 PM 05:55 PM

SUPREME NIGHT: 246-21-290

08:45 PM 10:45 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 369-81-128

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

KUBER: 368-70-488

09:25 PM 11:35 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 115-76-367

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568

09:35 PM 12:07 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 229-36-466

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 290-16-150

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

Lucky Numbers for February 17:

Golden Ank: 2-7-0-5

KALYAN: 790-67-566

KALYAN NIGHT: 369-81-128

KUBER: 368-70-488

RAJDHANI NIGHT: 790-69-289

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 400-4

MILAN NIGHT: 470-14-680

GOA NIGHT: 120-35-348

WORLI MUMBAI: 145-01-128

BOMBAY RAJSHREE NIGHT: 489-15-249

MAHARAJ NIGHT: 250-78-369

NAVI MUMBAI NIGHT: 224-8

MADHUR NIGHT: 340-71-470

NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 350-87-557

TIME BAZAR NIGHT [MAIN]: 456-56-268

WORLI: 570-24-239

SUPREME NIGHT: 246-2

RATAN KHATRI: 290-1

GUJRAT NIGHT: 168-5

CHENNAI NIGHT: 270-97-115

SUPER TIME BAZAR NIGHT: 137-19-559

MAIN RATAN: 369-8

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 115-7

MAIN BAZAR: 229-3

BALAJI NIGHT: 340-7

DHAN BAZAR NIGHT: 559-9

MARATHWADA NIGHT: 348-5

BABY NIGHT: 357-58-459

MAHARANI NIGHT: 490-38-567

SRIDEVI [ main ] NIGHT: 689-3

Due to widespread internet access, online lottery games have become quite popular. To play Satta games all you have to do is just visit the website or download the mobile application. One can also play lottery games offline by going to a nearby shop to place bets. There are many lottery games that have been declared illegal in India. However, Satta Matka and a few other lottery games are still considered legal.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

Results for every Satta Matka game are accessible on DpBOSS.NET. You can try your luck by checking for guessing numbers before the game starts and keeping an eye on the results that are reported on our page. On the internet, you may also play Matka games like Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka.

Before placing a wager, users can use the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart to review previous results.

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

The Final Ank is the lucky number for that particular day. The guessing number can be found online. The Golden Ank for today: 2-7-3-8

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

When playing Satta Matka, players can check their Jodi, or pair of guessing numbers, by using DpBoss Fix.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

The projected pair of numbers that have a good chance of appearing in Satta Matka is DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti. To acquire these fix Jodi or fix Patti, go to DpBOSS.Net.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

A player must keep track of the Kalyan Jodi Chart before the game begins. This chart helps users estimate the number of pairings in the Kalyan game by presenting the daily number of pairs. They will be in a better position to comprehend the game and make decisions as a result. The Kalyan Satta results are posted three times a day by Saconindia.org. Between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., the Kalyan results are made available.

Result of Kalyan Day: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM Result of Kalyan Night: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

