DpBOSS Satta King Result for 19 February, 2023: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

DpBOSS RESULTS SUNDAY, 19 FEBRUARY, 2023: Following the daily drill, the most recent Satta Matka results for Sunday are accessible on DpBoss.Net. The website serves as a one-stop shop for consumers looking for lottery results, the most accurate winning number predictions, and betting tips. Users can choose from a variety of options, including Matka Chart, Matka Online, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, and Kalyan Matka. Check full list of winning numbers for February 18 and February 19 below:
Lucky Numbers for February 19:
Golden Ank: 2-7-1-6
SRIDEVI MORNING: Result Soon
Guessing Numbers for February 19:
SRIDEVI MORNING: 369-85-780
09:30 AM 10:30 AM
KARNATAKA DAY: 170-89-478
10:00 AM 11:00 AM
MADHURI: 114-60-136
11:45 AM 12:45 PM
SUPER DAY: 200-23-157
12:40 PM 02:00 PM
KALYAN: 700-73-355
03:55 PM 05:55 PM
MAIN BAZAR: 229-36-466
09:40 PM 12:05 AM
KALYAN NIGHT: 369-81-128
09:25 PM 11:30 PM
OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 128-19-270
09:30 PM 12:05 AM
KUBER: 368-70-488
09:25 PM 11:35 PM
MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568
09:35 PM 12:07 AM
RATAN KHATRI: 590-48-468
10:00 PM 12:00 AM
KALYAN MARKET NIGHT:
550-03-139
11:00 PM 01:00 AM
Lucky Numbers for February 18:
Golden Ank: 2-7-3-8
KALYAN: 700-73-355
MUMBAI MARKET NIGHT: 357-5
MILAN NIGHT: 237-25-230
WORLI MUMBAI: 135-98-279
BOMBAY RAJSHREE NIGHT: 137-14-347
KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 550-0
MAHARAJ NIGHT: 134-83-238
NAVI MUMBAI NIGHT: 157-3
SUPREME NIGHT: 226-0
MADHUR NIGHT: 480-24-167
NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 359-7
TIME BAZAR NIGHT [MAIN]: 337-39-117
WORLI: 139-32-237
CHENNAI NIGHT: 146-12-138
SUNDAY BAZAR NIGHT: 670-38-170
SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 770-4
SUPER TIME BAZAR NIGHT: 580-33-689
RATAN KHATRI: 590-4
OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 128-1
ROSE BAZAR NIGHT: 380-1
GUJRAT NIGHT: 120-3
Despite the fact that gambling is illegal in India, certain lottery games, such as Satta Matka are allowed. Online games have grown in popularity. The bulk of Satta games is accessed via the Play Store websites and applications. Satta Matka can also be played offline. You can place your bet at a lottery ticket retailer in your area. Just properly predicting a number will earn you a cash award of up to Rs 1 crore.
WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?
Results for every Satta Matka game are accessible on DpBOSS.NET. You can try your luck by checking for guessing numbers before the game starts and keeping an eye on the results that are reported on our page. On the internet, you may also play Matka games like Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka.
Before placing a wager, users can use the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart to review previous results.
WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?
The Final Ank is the lucky number for that particular day. The guessing number can be found online. The Golden Ank for today: 2-7-1-6
WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?
When playing Satta Matka, players can check their Jodi, or pair of guessing numbers, by using DpBoss Fix.
WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?
The projected pair of numbers that have a good chance of appearing in Satta Matka is DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti. To acquire these fix Jodi or fix Patti, go to DpBOSS.Net.
DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY
A player must keep track of the Kalyan Jodi Chart before the game begins. This chart helps users estimate the number of pairings in the Kalyan game by presenting the daily number of pairs. They will be in a better position to comprehend the game and make decisions as a result. The Kalyan Satta results are posted three times a day by Saconindia.org. Between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., the Kalyan results are made available.
- Result of Kalyan Day: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM
- Result of Kalyan Night: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM
