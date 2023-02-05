DpBOSS RESULTS SUNDAY, 05 FEBRUARY, 2023: Following the daily drill, DpBoss.Net is back with today’s Satta Matka results for Sunday. The website is a one-stop shop for people looking for lottery results, the most precise predictions of winning numbers, and information on how to make the best bets. Users can get a variety of outcomes, including those for Matka Chart, Matka Online, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, and Kalyan Matka. Check the lucky numbers below for February 4 and February 5 below:

Winning Numbers for Sunday, February 5:

Advertisement

Golden Ank: 3-8-4-9

KARNATAKA DAY: 247-3

SRIDEVI MORNING: 457-6

Guessing Numbers for February 5:

SUPER DAY: 290-10-280

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

DADAR: 340-78-189

03:50 PM 05:50 PM

KALYAN: 236-12-570

03:55 PM 05:55 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 137-11-146

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

KUBER: 257-44-130

09:25 PM 11:35 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 560-19-270

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568

09:35 PM 12:07 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 113-52-237

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 670-32-589

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 133-79-360

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

Winning Numbers for Saturday, February 4:

Golden Ank: 0-5-2-7

KALYAN: 236-12-570

MUMBAI MARKET NIGHT: 358-6

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 133-7

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 560-19-270

RATAN KHATRI: 670-32-589

MAIN MUMBAI RK: 189-81-146

ROSE BAZAR NIGHT: 248-47-368

SUPREME NIGHT: 677-06-899

MADHUR NIGHT: 455-44-239

BOMBAY RAJSHREE NIGHT: 270-91-489

WORLI MUMBAI: 456-56-600

MILAN NIGHT: 246-26-790

NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 569-03-238

TIME BAZAR NIGHT [MAIN]: 144-97-179

WORLI: 155-10-280

CHENNAI NIGHT: 789-43-788

SUNDAY BAZAR NIGHT: 456-58-279

SUPER TIME BAZAR NIGHT: 350-87-467

SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 479-0

MILAN NIGHT: 246-2

WORLI MUMBAI: 456-5

NEW MAMABHANJA NIGHT: 149-45-267

Advertisement

SRIDEVI NIGHT: 139-35-168

SRIDEVI [ main ] NIGHT: 450-9

GUJRAT NIGHT: 670-37-890

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

Online games have recently surged in popularity. The vast majority of Satta games are played online via numerous Play Store websites and apps. Satta Matka can also be played offline. You can place your bet at a lottery ticket retailer in your neighbourhood.

Advertisement

Even though gambling is illegal in India, some lottery games, such as Satta Matka, are authorized. Only by guessing a number can you win up to Rs 1 crore in cash.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

Results for every Satta Matka game are accessible on DpBOSS.NET. You can try your luck by checking for guessing numbers before the game starts and keeping an eye on the results that are reported on our page. On the internet, you may also play Matka games like Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka.

Advertisement

Before placing a wager, users can use the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart to review previous results.

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

The Final Ank is the lucky number for that particular day. The guessing number can be found online. The Golden Ank for today is: 2-7-4-9

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

When playing Satta Matka, players can check their Jodi, or pair of guessing numbers, by using DpBoss Fix.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

The projected pair of numbers that have a good chance of appearing in Satta Matka is DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti. To acquire these fix Jodi or fix Patti, go to DpBOSS.Net.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

A player must keep track of the Kalyan Jodi Chart before the game begins. This chart helps users estimate the number of pairings in the Kalyan game by presenting the daily number of pairs. They will be in a better position to comprehend the game and make decisions as a result. The Kalyan Satta results are posted three times a day by Saconindia.org. Between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., the Kalyan results are made available.

Result of Kalyan Day: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM Result of Kalyan Night: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

Read all the Latest India News here