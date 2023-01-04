Satta Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES: What is DpBOSS? Check Winning Numbers for January 4 Satta King Games

SATTA RESULT LIVE UPDATES FOR WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4: Today in the digital world, satta is mostly played online through several websites. Satta King, also known as Satka Matka or Satta Matka, is a form of lottery game played in online and offline mode in some parts of the country. The result for Rs 1 crore worth satta games is declared everyday. Check Final Ank and lucky numbers for January 4 here:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 4 ARE:

GOLDEN ANK: 3-8-0-5

KALYAN MORNING: 460-0

TIME BAZAR MORNING: 480-2

KUBER MORNING: 140-5

KARNATAKA DAY: 180-90-460

DISAWER: 77

FARIDABAD: Guessing Number 62; Result at 6:15 pm

GAZIYABAD: Guessing Number 51; Result at 8 pm

GALI: Result at 11:15 pm

GALI: 15 (Result declared at 12:02 am on January 4)

RANCHI: 21

KALYAN: Guessing Numbers 137-11-588; Result at 03:55 PM

SRIDEVI MORNING: 550-07-467

MILAN MORNING: 578-01-380

MAIN KALYAN: 900-92-200

12:05 PM 01:35 PM

SUPER DAY: 479-00-145

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

SUPER KALYAN DAY: 790-69-135

03:00 PM 05:00 PM

KALYAN DAY: 250-77-250

04:05 PM 06:05 PM

SUPER KALYAN NIGHT: 470-10-370

08:30 PM 10:30 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 380-12-336

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 360-98-378

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 239-49-577

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 570-23-300

11:00 PM 01:30 AM

FINAL ANK

SRIDEVI MORNING - 4

Also known as Satta Matka, the game has its origin before Indian Independence. Not only this, there are many Apps on Playstore that one can use to play the game. Those who prefer to play offline game can do so by visiting the shop near them to place the bet and check results.

Although gambling is illegal in India, online Satta Matka is legal. Many people participate in it to try their luck. Some lotteries and horse racing games are also legal in India. Played between more than one people, the game involves guessing numbers to win the prize.

Although there are many types of games available on various website, four of the most popular ones are: Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King and Faridabad Satta King. The result for the game starts coming from midnight, with the result of Gali at 12:02 am. It is followed by result of Disawar and Ranchi at 5 am.

HERE’S HOW TO SATTA KING PLAY?

Step 1: Place your bet by visiting the official site of the lottery where you want to put in your money.

Step 2: You will come across many numbers written on slips

Step 3: Choose one lucky number between 00 and 99.

Step 4. Organiser will pick one random number and declare the result.

Step 5. If you are the luck one then you will be rewarded as Satta King and money.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Disawar Satta King

Ghaziabad Satta King

Gali Satta King

Faridabad Satta King

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

There are many Satta King websites to play the game. You can select one and place your bet. Later to check the result for a particular game, you can visit the official site of that lottery.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

Visit the online website on which you have placed your bet Click on the link of Results of Satta today Check the result If the result matches with your number, you win Enter your bank details to get the winning amount in your bank account.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

DpBOSS.NET is a website that provides user all satta matka games results online daily. Here you can also look for guessing numbers before playing the game. The guessing numbers may not be correct every time, still one can try their luck as it is displayed on the website based on extensive research.

DpBOSS.NET is currently one of the most popular site that provides results on a regular intervals. Some of the games of the matka online site includes, Single, Jody, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka Online.

Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart is available on the site so that users can analyze the old Satta results before playing.

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

Final Ank for today is the guessing number by the site for the benefit of the user. One can check final ank daily by clicking on saconindia.org daily.

What is DpBOSS Fix Today?

DpBOSS Fix is the jodi or pair of guessing number by DpBOSS so that user can predict these numbers while playing Satta Matka.

What is DPBOSS Fix Jodi?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix patti is the guessed pairs of number which has the high probability of getting in Satta Matka. You can get these fix jodi or fix patti by visiting the DpBOSS.net.

DpBOSS Kalyan Result Today

Kalyan Result is the Kalyan Satta Result which is published thrice a day on daily wages on saconindia.org. DpBOSS releases the Kalyan results at 11:15 AM- 1:15 and 3:45 PM to 5:45 PM.

Kalyan Day Result: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM Kalyan Night Result: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

As the name suggest, Kalyan jodi chart shows the number of pairs everyday that helps users to guess the right number in Kalyan Game. One must be go through these Kalyan Jodi Chart in order to Win More in Kalyan Jodi. Participants ahouls also keep track of Kalyan Panel Chart before participating in a game. This will help them understand the game better and take the right decision.

