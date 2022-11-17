Home » News » India » Dr CV Ananda Bose, Former Bureaucrat, Appointed West Bengal Governor

Dr CV Ananda Bose, Former Bureaucrat, Appointed West Bengal Governor

Dr Ananda Bose's appointment will take effect on the date he assumes charge of his office, the official statement said

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 21:05 IST

Dr CV Ananda Bose is a former bureaucrat. (Image: Twitter)
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday appointed former bureaucrat Dr CV Ananda Bose as the Governor of West Bengal.

Bose’s appointment will take effect on the date he assumes charge of his office, a press communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

“The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr C V Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal," it added.

Manipur Governor La Ganesan has been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July after former Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar went on to become India’s Vice President.

