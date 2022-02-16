Draft Counter-Terrorism Plan for Srinagar, Leh, Jammu Airports: Home Ministry to CISF

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which secures a majority of the airports in the country, has been asked to prepare a Counter Terrorist Contingency Plan (CTCP) for Srinagar, Leh and Jammu airports. The initiative has been taken up on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Srinagar, Leh and Jammu airports fall under the ‘hyper-sensitive’ category of airports in India. In February 2020, the CISF took over the security of Jammu and Srinagar airports, while the security of Leh airport was handed over to the force in August the same year.

According to an internal report prepared by the CISF, following a recent meeting with all stakeholders, the MHA has now asked the force to prepare a CTCP to counter any possible terror attack.

A deputy inspector general-level officer has been tasked with the responsibility to operationalise the committee, previously constituted by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and jointly draft the CTCP for these three airports as per the revised template issued by the MHA, according to the document.

Currently, only Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai have a CTCP implemented.

Earlier, as per the directions from the MHA and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA), a committee formed by BCAS and headed by an assistant director general-level officer had prepared a new CTCP template.

The committee also comprised members from the MOCA and the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

The draft standard operating procedure (SOP) was sent to CISF, IB, BCAS, National Security Guard (NSG) and Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) for comments.

The approved SOP was then sent to the MOCA after which BCAS set up a committee to conduct detailed inspections and implement it at sensitive airports other than Delhi and Mumbai.

“Every airport has different requirements with regards to security. Kashmir is a sensitive area and various counter-terrorism measures will be implemented as required," said a senior officer aware of the development, who did not wish to be named.

