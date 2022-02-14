'Dream of Ghazva-e-Hind Won't Come True Even Till Qayamat': On Hijab Row, Yogi Says Constitution Supreme

Amid the ongoing hijab row, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hit out at religious fanatics and said that their dream of ‘Gazva-e-Hind’ will not be fulfilled even till the ‘Qayamat’ and the government will function only according to the Constitution and not by the Shariat law.

Adityanath made the statement in an exclusive interview with news agency ANI and said, “I can say with utter clarity that this is new India, this is the India of world’s most popular leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this new India, development is for all and there will be appeasement of none." He further added that the government works with the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and works with the principle of Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, the CM had said, “Those who dream of Gazva-e-Hind, religious fanatics of Talibani thinking, understand this… India will run according to the constitution, not according to Shariat."

When asked for his stand on the Karnataka Hijab row, CM Yogi said that a proper dress code should be followed in schools. I never asked the public or workers in UP to wear saffron for what they wear is their personal choice, he said. And added, “I strongly believe that the system should run as per the Indian Constitution. We cannot impose our personal beliefs, our fundamental rights, our personal likes and dislikes on the country or institutions."

He further stressed on following the dress code in the school, in order to maintain the decorum of the institute and discipline. The Chief Minister also said that one’s personal belief is separate, “but when one talks about institutions, then one has to accept the rules there," he said. In a national context, the Constitution should be followed."

Advertisement

Reacting to Asaduddin Owaisi’s remark that Hijab is a fundamental right and that one day a hijab-clad girl will become the PM, Adityanath said, “It is for the freedom and rights of that every girl (daughter of India) that PM Modi put a stop on the malpractice of Triple Talak. It is for ensuring justice and honour and empowerment of the girl that these decisions are being taken."

Advertisement

“We can only say that the system will not work as per the Shariat, but will work as per the Constitution. When the system will work according to the constitution, every girl will be protected, honoured, and become self-reliant," he added.

The hijab controversy first erupted in January at a government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing head scarf in violation of the stipulated dress code were asked to leave the campus.

Advertisement

The row spread to different parts of the state with Hindu students too responding by turning up in saffron shawls. The row has also taken a political colour as the ruling BJP stood strongly in support of uniform-related rules being enforced by educational institutions, calling the headscarf, a religious symbol, while the opposition Congress has come out in support of Muslim girls.

After last week’s interim order that restrained students from wearing any ‘religious garment’ in classrooms of colleges wherever it is banned until a final order is given, the Karnataka High Court’s three-member bench will resume the hearing on Monday.

>Also Read: Hijab Row: Amid Intensified Protests & Section 144 in Pockets, Karnataka HC to Resume Hearing Today

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.