Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is the key accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case today had a special message for actor Jacqueline Fernandez. ‘Wish her a Happy Valentine’s Day,’ Conman Sukesh said as he exited the National Investigation Agency courtroom surrounded by armed police personnel.

Sukesh appeared before the Patiala House court in the MCOCA where Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malikt heard the issue of auctioning the conman’s assets attached in the case.

Videos of Conman Sukesh exiting the court premises showed him with a neatly cropped haircut. Reports suggest that he was wearing a Gucci shirt and jeans for his hearing.

It was when the conman was exiting the courtroom that he spoke about Fernandez and Nora Fatehi who have both been questioned in the money laundering case against Conman Sukesh.

Conman Sukesh’s Valentine’s Day Message

“Jacqueline has her own reasons for alleging that I used her," Conman Sukesh told CNN-News18 while responding to a question about the actor ending with a special message - “Wish her Happy Valentine’s Day from my end." He also spoke about Nora Fatehi and said, “I don’t want to talk about gold diggers."

During the hearing, the court observed that the conman may also be quizzed in a separate case adding that ED could get custody of Sukesh in that case.

With regards to handing over custody of 26 vehicles that belong to the conman and his wife Leena, the court ordered that the Enforcement Directorate is at liberty to proceed with disposing of these vehicles, but said that the probe agency must maintain an inventory record of the vehicles.

200-Crore Money Laundering Case

Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul, were recently arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over an alleged extortion racket being run from jail. In the FIR, Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh had alleged that Chandrasekhar conned her of Rs 200 crore pretending to be a government official.

The Sukesh Chandrasekhar case hit the limelight when actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were questioned by the ED. As per the agency’s chargesheet filed in a Delhi court, both received luxury cars, phones and other expensive gifts from the accused couple.

