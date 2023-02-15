Home » News » India » DRI Recovers Heroin Worth ₹84 Cr from Passenger at Mumbai Airport, Arrests Three

DRI Recovers Heroin Worth ₹84 Cr from Passenger at Mumbai Airport, Arrests Three

The woman said the drugs were given to her in Harare to be delivered to two people in Mumbai

Advertisement

By: Mayuresh Ganapatye

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 20:28 IST

Mumbai, India

The bag containing the contraband. (News18)
The bag containing the contraband. (News18)

A team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday recovered 11.94 kg heroin in the form of granules from an Indian woman passenger, who had arrived from Harare to Mumbai via Nairobi by Kenya Airways.

According to the agency the seized package is valued at Rs 84 crore.

The woman said the drugs were given to her in Harare to be delivered to two people in Mumbai.

Based on the leads from the woman, the DRI team identified and nabbed the recipients who had come to receive the passenger and the contraband near Mumbai airport.

RELATED NEWS

The three have been arrested under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The DRI Mumbai team is investigating the case further.​

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: February 15, 2023, 20:25 IST
last updated: February 15, 2023, 20:28 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+9PHOTOS

Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Renew Wedding Vows In Dreamy Ceremony, Check Out The Couple's Pictures From Udaipur

+20PHOTOS

Gauri Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Sunny Leone, Dia Mirza, Shilpa Shetty Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About