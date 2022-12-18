Home » News » India » Driver Loses Control, Runs Car Over Kids on Footpath in Delhi's Gulabi Bagh

Driver Loses Control, Runs Car Over Kids on Footpath in Delhi's Gulabi Bagh

The incident took place at around 9 am on Sunday and was caught on a CCTV camera installed across the street

By: News Desk

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: December 18, 2022, 15:02 IST

Delhi, India

The incident took place in Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area on Sunday, December 18.
The incident took place in Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area on Sunday, December 18.

A car ran over three kids standing on a footpath in Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh after the driver lost control of the vehicle. While two children are out of danger, one is said to be critical.

The incident took place at around 9 am on Sunday and was caught on a CCTV camera installed across the street.

The CCTV visual shows the out-of-control car running over the children on the footpath and before stopping at a distance. The video also shows locals thrashing the driver after he comes out of the car.

The 30-year-old driver is reportedly a resident of Pratap Nagar. He lost control over his vehicle near the school and crushed the children under the car, India.com quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi as saying.

Two children, aged 10 and four years, are out of danger, while a six-year-old kid is under observation, the DCP said.

Police have arrested the driver.

