Driver Takes Break To Sleep; Train Waits For Two Hours At Shahjahanpur Station

A strange incident took place, on January 21, at the Shahjahanpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh when the driver of the Balamau passenger train refused to operate the train due to lack of sleep. As a result, the train halted at the station for over two hours, causing inconvenience to the passengers.

The Balamau passenger train reached the Shahjahanpur railway station at around 1AM on January 21 and was already three and a half hours late from its regular arrival time.

The driver who was operating the train from Balamau had to return to Balamau the next morning. The loco pilot, however, did not get enough sleep since he arrived late at night and refused to take the train back on Friday morning. He stated that he will take the train only after his sleep is complete.

Advertisement

This train was scheduled to leave Shahjahanpur at 7 AM on January 21 but due to the driver’s incomplete sleep, it remained at station until 9:30 AM. The driver, after getting rest, returned to operate the train and drove it to Roza Junction. From there another driver took the train to Balamau.

According to the station master of the Shahjahanpur station, JP Singh, loco pilots take this train from Balamau to Roza. After a night’s rest in Roza, they drive the train back in the morning. This loco pilot had refused to take the train in the morning since he was not able to get adequate sleep. He however took the train back once he got a short break.

It is important for loco pilots to take sufficient rest as operating a train requires unprecedented focus and attentiveness.

Recently twelve coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed near Domohani in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. The accident claimed at least seven lives and injured more than 45 passengers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.