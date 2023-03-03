Home » News » India » Drone Bomb Threat at Varanasi Airport, Case Filed

Drone Bomb Threat at Varanasi Airport, Case Filed

Pindra ACP Amit Pandey confirmed that a letter threatening to attack the airport was received. The police have registered a case and started investigation, police said.

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 07:45 IST

Varanasi, India

File Photo by Airport Authority of India
File Photo by Airport Authority of India

A case was registered after a letter threatening to blow up Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at Babatpur here with a drone bomb before Holi was received by authorities, police said on Thursday.

On the basis of a complaint by Shakti Tripathi, chief security officer of the airport, a case has been registered at Phulpur police station and investigations have started, they said.

Pindra ACP Amit Pandey confirmed that a letter threatening to attack the airport was received. The police have registered a case and started investigation, he added.

According to police, the anonymous letter addressed to a senior official was received by the airport administration through post.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 03, 2023, 07:45 IST
last updated: March 03, 2023, 07:45 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+31PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Radhika Merchant, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week