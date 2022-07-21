Droupadi Murmu Scripts History, Elected India’s First Tribal President | Key Updates

Droupadi Murmu on Thursday “scripted history" by becoming the first tribal to hold the top constitutional post in India. NDA nominee Murmu became the 15th President of the country after crossing the halfway mark in the third round of counting and emerged victorious in the poll over her rival Yashwant Sinha, who was the Opposition’s candidate. She will be sworn in on July 25.

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure is ending on July 24. He had become the president after polling 7,02,044 votes out of a total of 10,69,358 votes, while his rival Meira Kumar polled only 3,67,314 votes.

Here’s a list of key updates you should know:

Murmu, India’s first tribal president and the second woman in the post, started her public life as a BJP councillor in the Rairangpur Notified Area Council in 1997 in Odisha. At the age of 64, she is now the youngest and India’s first president to be born after Independence.

Addressing the media, Returning Officer PC Mody announced that Murmu bagged 6,76,803 votes and was officially declared the next President of India. In every round of counting, she received more than two-thirds votes.

The victory run seemed certain for Murmu, the former Jharkhand governor, as she got support from a section of opposition parties such as the BJD, Shiv Sena, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, YSR Congress, BSP, TDP. Some of these parties had earlier supported Sinha.

According to sources, 17 MPs from opposition parties have cross-voted in her support.

Soon after the announcement of third round votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Murmu’s temporary residence in Delhi and congratulated her. He expressed confidence that Murmu will make an “outstanding" President and said India has “scripted history" with a daughter from a tribal community being elected to the top post. PM Modi also said that she has emerged as a ray of hope for citizens, especially the poor, the marginalised and the downtrodden.

Opposition candidate Sinha also congratulated Murmu on her win in the presidential polls and said every Indian hope that as the 15th President she functions as the “custodian of the Constitution" without fear or favour. In a statement, Sinha thanked the leaders of the Opposition parties for choosing him as their consensus candidate in this election.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Murmu for the victory and said it was a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha. Patnaik said Murmu’s journey from a humble beginning to becoming the first citizen of the country was an inspiring and a shining example of women’s empowerment.

As news of Odisha’s daughter Murmu being elected as the country’s President poured in, the entire state, especially her hometown Rairangpur, burst into celebrations. People gathered outside her residence in Mayubhanj district, as well as her in-laws’ home in the district’s Pahadpur village, and played tribal music and danced to its tunes.

Workers of the ruling BJD along with common people were seen bursting crackers and distributing sweets near Biju Patnaik Golei Chhak in Rairangpur to mark the occasion. Celebrations were also reported from BJP headquarters in Delhi and other parts of the country.

