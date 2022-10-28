Murmu Presents Silver Trumpet, Trumpet Banner to President’s Bodyguard. News18 Explains Who They Are

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President’s Bodyguard at Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 27. The President congratulated the commandant, officers, junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and other ranks of the President’s Bodyguard (PBG) for remarkable display of parade, maintenance of well groomed horses and the impressive ceremonial attire.

President’s Bodyguard: Army’s Oldest Regiment

Indian Army’s oldest regiment called President’s Bodyguard was raised in 1773 as the Governor-General’s Bodyguard (later the Viceroy’s Bodyguard). Then Governor-General, Warren Hastings raised it in Varanasi.

It was raised by two local sardars in 1760, and was later augmented by another 50 horsemen. It had an initial strength of 50 handpicked cavalry troopers from the Moghal Horse.

President’s Bodyguard celebrates 250 years

At the ceremony on Thursday, Droupadi Murmu said that the event is even more special as the President’s Bodyguard is celebrating 250 years of its raising which is coinciding with the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ being celebrated across the country.

The president appreciated PBG for their excellent military traditions, professionalism and discipline in all their tasks, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She said that the nation is proud of them.

As the President of India’s own guard, it has the unique distinction of being the only military unit of the Indian Army that is privileged to carry the President’s Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner.

Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner

The distinction of the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner was conferred upon the PBG in 1923 by the then Viceroy, Lord Reading, on the occasion of the Bodyguard completing 150 years of service. Each succeeding Viceroy, thereafter, presented the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the bodyguard.

On January 27, 1950, the regiment was renamed the President’s Bodyguard. Every president has continued the practice of honouring the regiment.

