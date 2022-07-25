India Gets Its Youngest & First Tribal Woman at Top Office as Droupadi Murmu Takes Oath as President

President-elect Droupadi Murmu on Monday took the oath of office of the highest constitutional post in the country, followed by thunderous applause at the Central Hall of the Parliament. Murmu is the second woman President of the country, first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post and the first President to be born in independent India.

She was administered oath as the 15th President of India by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at the historic Central Hall of Parliament House. She said her election to the top constitutional post proves that in India, the poor can not only dream but also fulfil those aspirations.

“Reaching the Presidential post is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India. My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfill those dreams," Droupadi Murmu said in her speech after the oath-taking.

President Murmu also said that she is the first president of the country to be born in independent India.

“I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India," she said.

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, MPs and principal civil and military officers attended the oath ceremony.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Murmu paid floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi in Raj Ghat on Monday morning.

Earlier on Thursday, Murmu defeated the opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.

Murmu won the election by an overwhelming margin against Sinha after receiving over 64 per cent valid votes of MPs and MLAs, comprising the electoral college, to succeed Ram Nath Kovind to become the country’s 15th president.

Murmu got 6,76,803 votes against Sinha’s 3,80,177 votes. She will be the first President to be born after independence and is the youngest to occupy the top post. She is also the second woman to become the President.

