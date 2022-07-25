Droupadi Murmu to Become 10th Successive President to Take Oath on July 25: View Others on the List

Droupadi Murmu will become the 10th successive president to take oath on July 25 since 1977. Records show that since 1977, successive presidents have taken oath on July 25.

India’s first President Rajendra Prasad took oath on January 26, 1950 — the day India became a Republic. In 1952, he went on to win the first presidential poll. He won the second presidential election and was in office till May 1962. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan took oath as the president on May 13, 1962 and was in office till May 13, 1967. Two presidents — Zakir Husain and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed — could not complete their tenures as they died in harness.

Successive presidents since then have taken oath on July 25:

• Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, the sixth president of India, took oath on July 25, 1977.

• Since then successive presidents have taken oath on July 25. These include:

• Giani Zail Singh

• R Venkataraman

• Shankar Dayal Sharma

• K R Narayanan

• A P J Abdul Kalam

• Pratibha Patil

• Pranab Mukherjee

• Ram Nath Kovind

Meanwhile, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday released three books showcasing some of the rarest photographs of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his predecessors.

The books were released during a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here and their first copies were presented to President Kovind in the presence of president-elect Droupadi Murmu, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweets.

The book ‘Moods, Moments and Memories’ has a collection of rarely seen images of the former presidents of India from 1950-2017. The second book titled ‘The First Citizen’ has pictorial records of President Kovind’s term.

“President Shri Kovind received the first copy of ‘First Citizen: Pictorial Record of President Ram Nath Kovind’s Term’ from I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.

“The book offers a glimpse into the memorable moments of Shri Kovind’s term and documents the Head of the State at work," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

