‘Drugged, Sent to Muruga Mutt Chief's Bedroom’: Shocking Details in Sexual Assault Charge Sheet

“Drugged with fruits and drinks laced with sedatives or some narcotic substances and sent to the chief’s bedroom". These are some of the shocking details that have emerged in the 694-page charge sheet filed by the Chitraduraga police against Murugha Mutt chief Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Shanaru in the alleged sexual assault case involving two minor girls in the hostel run by the mutt.

The minors recorded their statements under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Statements before a magistrate under this section will be considered as key evidence.

The girls, in their statement, said that they were even sent to the chief’s bathroom and office after being drugged. The warden used to harass and punish them if they resisted, they alleged.

“We are carrying out the investigation on allegations against Gangadhariah and other accused as well. We are gathering more evidence against the accused," said Chitradurga SP, K Parashuram.

‘FRUITS, CHOCOLATES LACED WITH SEDATIVES’

“They have mentioned very clearly that the fruits and chocolates given by the chief made them faint and they had to stay back in his personal room overnight. In the morning, when they used to go back to the dormitory, they would be drowsy. They also complained that they had severe pain in different parts of the body and private parts," said Stanly, founder director of Odanadi, an NGO which helped the girls approach the CWC.

‘UNNATURAL DEATH’

The charge sheet also mentioned the suspicion about the death of a girl under mysterious circumstances on a railway track on the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border. The girl who was an inmate of the hostel was sent away from the mutt just days before the incident.

“The girl’s father was visually impaired, which is why she stayed in the hostel. If the mutt couldn’t take care of the girl, she can’t be sent outside. She was sent home without following the procedure and the CWC did not flag the violation. It needs to be probed," said Stanly.

The Chitradurga police said the girl’s death was registered as unnatural and the case was closed by railway police.

“We found that there was a UDR registered at Hindupur Railway police, which stated a girl fell off a train and died. After examining, it was found to be an accidental death and the case was closed," said Parashuram.

REINS OF THE MUTT

The government is planning to take over the reins of Muruga Mutt. The state is considering appointing an administrator.

“We have sought a report from the DC, a decision will be made after going through the report," said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, amid growing pressure to remove Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru as the chief of the mutt.

