Drugs Case: After Aryan Khan, Another Accused Seeks Relief from NCB Attendance

Achit Kumar, an accused in the drugs-on-cruise case that also involved star son Aryan Khan, on Thursday moved an application before a special court here seeking modification in his bail conditions to get exemption from weekly appearance before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The court asked the NCB to file its reply to the plea by Kumar.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is also an accused in the case and is currently on bail. Kumar’s move comes a day after the Bombay High Court exempted Aryan Khan from his weekly appearance before the NCB office here (on Fridays), which was part of his bail conditions.

In the application, moved through his lawyer Ashwin Thool, Kumar, too, sought exemption from marking compulsory attendance at the NCB office every week.Special judge VV Patil, who had granted him bail in October, has asked the NCB to file its say. The matter has been posted for hearing on January 4.

The NCB has claimed that it had arrested Kumar based on statements of Aryan Khan and and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant.The central agency has alleged he used to supply drugs to Aryan Khan.

As many as 20 people were arrested in the high-profile case and most of them are currently out on bail.The case relates to alleged seizure of banned drugs from a Goa-bound cruise ship by the NCB off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

