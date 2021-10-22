Drugs Case: Ananya Panday Grilled For 4 Hours About Chats With Aryan; Round 3 on Monday

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai for the second round of questioning on Friday in connection with her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is cooperating in the probe, sources said. The 22-year-old, daughter of actor Chunky Panday who accompanied her to the anti-drug agency’s office again, has been asked to reappear before the NCB on Monday morning. >LIVE updates

“Ananya Panday is cooperating with the NCB. She is answering all the questions posed to her," an official of the NCB told CNN-News18.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | Ananya Pandey Arranged Drugs for Aryan? NCB to Grill Her After WhatsApp Chats Reveals ‘Talk Around Ganja’

Mutha Ashok Jain, DDG NCB, said, “We have asked Ananya to come on Monday in the morning."

This is for the second day in a row that Ananya appeared before the central agency. Her actor-father Chunky Panday accompanied her to the NCB office as he had done on Thursday. The father-daughter duo arrived at the anti-drug agency’s office located at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai around 2.20 pm and did not leave until almost 4 hours later. The NCB is probing whether Ananya arranged drugs for Aryan, sources told CNN-News18.

The NCB source said that one of the conversations between the two was around the procurement of drugs. The source also said that the agency suspects that Ananya had offered to get drugs for Aryan. The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor has reportedly denied the charges.

>ALSO READ | Aryan Khan And the Gen Z WhatsApp Lingo: What the NCB Needs to Really Decode

There was heavy deployment of police personnel at the office and barricades were put up as a large number of media persons were gathered outside. The NCB is probing the cruise ship drugs case, in which Aryan Khan is arrested along with 19 others. The NCB officials want to get some more information about the chats, following which she was summoned to the office on Thursday. She was questioned by the agency officials for around two hours on Thursday. The NCB had seized Ananya’s laptop and mobile phone on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old drug peddler was reportedly brought to the NCB office for questioning in the early hours of Friday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.