Drugs Dropped by Drones in Punjab, Moved to J&K Via Road: The New High-Way Headache for Agencies

Drugs, arms and ammunition are being transported to Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab in a new challenge to security agencies and police forces. Sources told News18 that intelligence agencies had last month raised an alert on the route being taken, also suspecting that parts of such consignments entering the borders through drones are also being taken to Kashmir via Punjab.

Punjab Police had last month arrested a teacher from J&K’s Poonch allegedly with 5kg drugs. In another incident registered last month, the J&K Police had intercepted a drug consignment which had entered the Union Territory from Punjab and a woman was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The Jammu Police had also arrested a couple with 7 kg drugs allegedly brought from Punjab. Sources said the couple had allegedly received the consignment from a local drug peddler who used to operate in Punjab as well as in J&K.

According to senior officials, the highway that connects Punjab and J&K sees high movement of such consignments that are sent from Pakistan via drones and further distributed to different individuals in Jammu and Kashmir. Punjab police had also arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative from Pathankot when he was trying to flee to Kashmir.

“The area close to Pathankot remains the main area to hide such consignments. These consignments are moved to either Jammu or Kashmir via different routes. The Himachal Pradesh route was also explored by suppliers for the delivery of such consignments. Few such cases have been intercepted by police who are deployed at the borders of the state and UT. But now the frequency is increasing," a source told News18.

An official said there have been instances, though low in number, of drones dropping drug consignments in Jammu instead of delivering them to Punjab as per plan. Sources said some truck drivers, too, have been found to be involved in delivering the consignments.

“Gangsters have already got support from Pakistan-based terror outfits. Now, through local networks originating from Jails, these outfits are supplying drugs, arms via drones and asking local criminals to supply them in J&K. Punjab Police have found cases where drugs were supplied from Jammu to Punjab’s bordering areas in the last few months," a source told News18.

The drugs, known to be supplied by Pakistan-based terror outfits via unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, are actually incentives. Investigations and charge-sheeted cases by NIA and Punjab Police have revealed that these consignments, originating from Pakistan, are incentives for handlers who are supposed to receive them for further supply. Handlers, who were supposed to get consignments of arms and ammunition, received drugs as payment for executing the work of supplying arms to be hidden at a place specified by Pakistani masters.

