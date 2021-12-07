Drugs Worth Rs 500 Crore Seized in Manipur Town on India-Myanmar Border

Drugs worth Rs 500 crore were recovered in the Moreh town of Manipur, close to the Myanmar border, as the Manipur Police along with Assam Rifles launched a joint operation on December 6 amidst the ongoing situation in the northeast and military coup in Myanmar.

According to the Manipur Police, there is a security threat along the lndia-Myanmar border at Moreh due to the prevailing situation in the northeast and the military coup in Myanmar. Security forces and the district police are keeping a strict vigil at the border to prevent any untoward incident.

“Specific intelligence inputs were collected which revealed that some places in Moreh town near the international border are being used as stocking, repackaging and redistribution facility for narcotics substances smuggled in large quantities from Myanmar. More information was collected and some houses were identified," the Manipur Police said.

Advertisement

According to the police, heroin worth around Rs 108 core and Methamphetamine (crystal meth) expected to cost around Rs 400 crore were seized.

Assam Rifles said the narco-terrorism is a major source of finance for the Indian terrorist groups based in Myanmar and is interconnected with other players in the Golden Triangle (Thailand, Laos and Myanmar). “This scourge is the main reason for high drug addiction among the youth of India especially in the northeast region. It is also fuelling terrorism in the region," an officer from Assam Rifles said.

The arrested person was identified as Monkhai. Around 220 soap cases of heroin and one Kenbo bike were seized from him.

“The seizure corroborated our input beyond doubt about the storage of huge quantity of narcotic substances at the target location. So, the combined team further searched the targeted house. During the house search, 3,716 of soap cases containing suspected heroin powder and 152 packets of suspected crystal meth (Methamphetamine) were recovered, which was concealed in the front room of the said house. The team also recovered plastic packaging materials," a police officer said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.