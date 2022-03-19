Drunk Man from Madhya Pradesh Accidentally Stabs Self, Dies While Dancing in Holi Event

An inebriated man from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore died on Friday during Holi celebrations by inadvertently stabbing himself while dancing. The incident was reported at wee hours in Ban Ganga colony on Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital Indore. A group of drunk men was dancing to the tunes of Bollywood songs when the incident occurred.

The deceased, identified as Gopal Solanki (38), worked as a tailor. He was dancing with his friends at Holika Dahan event in Kushwah Nagar area late night on Thursday with a knife in his hand. The man accidently stabbed himself in the chest and started bleeding soon after as locals rushed to him.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment.

Advertisement

The man separated from his first wife, who now lives with his parents and kids, while he lived with another woman, the police said. The live-in partner of the man was also present when the incident happened. Gopal had brought the knife before taking part in the festivities, locals claimed.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.