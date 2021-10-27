Drunk Man Axes Wife To Death in Uttar Pradesh, Villagers Hand Him to Police

A man, in his early 40s, allegedly axed his wife to death after a verbal argument in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar late Tuesday night. The incident came to light after villagers reported the incident to the police on Wednesday morning. According to UP Police, the murder was reported from Mainpurva Tola at Padri village in Kushinagar district.

“The local police on learning of the incident rushed to the incident site and seized the woman’s body for postmortem and arrested the accused husband," said a senior police officer stationed at Kushinagar district police headquarters. The deceased has been identified as Rita Devi, 38, and the accused as Ram Singh.

The senior police officer further said that during their probe, they learnt that the body was first sighted in the morning by the couple’s children who alerted their neighbours and villagers.

Advertisement

“The children in the morning went to her room and found their mother lying in a pool of blood and their father sitting beside her body. The children on seeing their mother dead started crying. On hearing the children crying their neighbours rushed to their house and were shocked to find Rita axed to death," added the officer.

The officer added that villagers nabbed Ram Singh and later handed him over to the police.

“During our probe, we have learnt that Ram Singh was a regular drinker and the couple used to fight every day due to his drinking habits. On Tuesday night, too, he had come home drunk and picked up a fight," added the officer.

The officer further added that Ram Singh during questioning told the police that after everyone went off to sleep, he attacked his wife with an axe on her neck.

“We have also recovered the weapon used in the murder and later in the day we will produce him in front of the court," added the police officer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.