Dubai’s Burj Khalifa Lights Up in Support of Sadhguru’s Save Soil Movement

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, lit up in support of the Save Soil movement on Tuesday, with a light and laser show projecting Sadhguru message on soil conservation along with global voices on the issue. It also featured Sadhguru motorcycle journey from London to India, covering 30,000 km across 27 nations as part of the movement.

Sadhguru addressed the event virtually and expressed his gratitude, commending the UAE government for its participation. Thanking people for their support, Sadhguru noted said “the work has just begun" and pointed out that the real challenge is the speed at which the policies are implemented.

“@BurjKhalifa, iconic fulcrum of UAE lighting up to #SaveSoil is a symbolic expression of commitment of the visionary leadership. The wonderful people & the sensitive leadership can make UAE an ecological leader in the region. Congratulations & Blessings to everyone of you," Sadhguru said on Twitter.

Advertisement

1Digi Investment Management, the family office of Raghu Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO of Actyv.ai, sponsored the Burj Khalifa light show. “Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is at the core of our business and actyv.ai is proud to associate with the Save Soil movement spearheaded by Sadhguru and Isha Foundation," Raghu Subramanian said.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE’s Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “Our collaboration with Conscious Planet is a new step in our ongoing efforts to safeguard our precious soil for the next generations."

Other iconic installations and landmarks that have showed support for Save Soil movement include The Niagara Falls, the Jet D’eau in Geneva, The Montreal Olympic Stadium, Toronto’s TV Tower and the Piazza del Campo (Sienna).

Advertisement

In India, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building in Mumbai, Chennai and Hubli Railway Stations, Atal Setu in Goa, Howrah bridge in Kolkata, Durgam Cheruvu Bridge and Buddha Statue in Hyderabad are among the few prominent locations that earlier lit up in support of the movement.

Advertisement

The Save Soil movement is a global initiative to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it. The movement was started in March by Sadhguru, who embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.