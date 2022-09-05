Dumka Minor Girl Rape: NCPCR Chief to Visit Victim's Family; Incidents Happen, Says Jharkhand CM

A 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped, killed and hanged from a tree in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Friday. The minor had been sexually exploited by a man on the pretext of marriage and was pregnant when she was killed. Her body was found hanging from a tree on Saturday.

The minor’s mother alleged that her daughter was raped, killed and hanged from the tree in an area under Mufassil police station on Friday.

The accused, identified as Arman Ansari, has been arrested. He works as a construction worker, Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra told PTI. He was charged under IPC sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder) and provisions of the SC/ST Act and POCSO Act, Lakra said.

Advertisement

The police are waiting for an autopsy report to ascertain whether she was killed first and hanged from the tree to stage a suicide. The civil surgeon of Dumka has confirmed that the minor was 8-10 weeks pregnant.

Here are the top points in the case:

• Locals have announced a shut down in Dumka and the entire Santhal Pargana in protest against the minor’s killing.

• The chief of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will visit Dumka on Monday and meet the victim’s family and other officials.

• Superintendent of police Amber Lakra told ANI that an investigation is on. The accused, identified as Arman Ansari, has been arrested and police were trying to file a chargesheet as soon as possible, the SP added on Sunday.

• Responding to questions on the event, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Sunday evening said “Incidents happen. Where do they not occur?"

Advertisement

His remarks were condemned by several people including CPI leader Annie Raja, who questioned “why he is in the CM post?"

Advertisement

• The girl used to live with her aunt in Dumka, where she got into a relationship with Ansari. When she asked Ansari to marry her, he killed her, the sources said. She was later found pregnant by the doctors.

• BJP MP Nishikant Dubey slammed the Soren government saying that “underage Dalit and tribal girls are being exploited and the government is sleeping", as per ANI.

Advertisement

• The incident came days after a 16-year-old succumbed to her injuries on August 28 after being set on fire by a man. The accused, identified as Shahrukh, had allegedly poured petrol on the teenager from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire on August 23. The teenager had reportedly spurned his advances.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here