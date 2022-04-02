Duo Injured in Army Firing During Counter-Insurgency Operations in Arunachal Village

Two civilians were injured during counter-insurgency operations carried out by the 12 Para Special Forces of the Indian Army in Chasa Village of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Friday night.

The injured duo – identified as 28-year-old Nokphua Wangpan and 23-year-old Ramwang Wangsa – have been shifted to the Assam Medical College and Hospitals in Dibrugarh for treatment.

The forces reportedly opened fire in the area around 2am, following which the duo started running. The villagers later surrounded the special forces personnel demanding justice for the injured duo and senior officials rushed to the area.

The incident occurred a day after the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) was withdrawn in parts of northeastern states.

Advertisement

The AFSPA, under which a geographical location is declared as disturbed area to facilitate operations of the armed forces, will now be applicable fully only in 31 districts and partially in 12 districts of four states in the Northeast — Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. These four states together comprise 90 districts.

The move apparently came following the recommendations of a high-level committee constituted to examine the possibility of lifting the law after the killing of 14 civilians by the army in Nagaland’s Mon district in December last year in a case of “mistaken identity".

The AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations and arrest anyone without any prior warrant besides giving immunity from arrest and prosecution to the security forces if they shoot someone dead.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.