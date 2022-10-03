Durga Puja 2022: PM Modi Prays For ‘Prosperity and Success’ on Maha Ashtami

DURGA PUJA 2022: On Ashtami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend greetings to citizens. “Happy Maha Ashtami. May Maa Mahagauri bring fortune, prosperity and success in everyone’s life," PM tweeted in Hindi sharing a stuti dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri, the eighth form of Navdurga.

Devi Mahagauri is worshipped on the eighth day of Navratri, highlighted PM Modi. As per Hindu mythology, Goddess Shailputri was extremely beautiful and had a fair complexion at the age of 16. Due to her fair skin complexion, she came to be known as Goddess Mahagauri. She is also compared with the conch, the Moon, and the white flower of Kunda. The mount of Goddess Mahagauri and Goddess Shailputri is a bull and therefore they are known as Vrisharudha.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Navratri 2022 Day 8: Date, Colour of the Day, Maa Mahagauri Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantra, Bhog and Significance | WATCH

Goddess Mahagauri is depicted with four hands, carrying a Trishul in one right hand and keeping Abhaya Mudra in the second right hand. She has a Damaru in one left hand and keeps the second left hand in Varada Mudra. It is believed that Mahagauri Puja forgives all the sins of devotees. Goddess Mahagauri symbolizes purity, peace, and serenity.

IN PICS: Navratri 2022 Day 8 PEACOCK GREEN: Take Inspiration From These 10 Bollywood Divas For Your Durga Ashtami Look

The Durga Ashtami began at 06:47 PM on October 02 and will conclude at 04:37 PM today on Monday, October 03. The timings for Sandhi Puja are from 04:13 PM to 05:01 PM. The auspicious colour for Navratri Ashtami Tithi is Peacock Green. Coconut is offered to Maa Mahagauri on the eight day of Navratri.

Advertisement

Earlier on Day 6, Modi offered prayer to Maa Katyayani, the the ferocious warrior avatar of Goddess Durga and wished for self-confidence in everyone’s life.

On Maha Saptami, day 7 of Navratri, PM worshipped Maa Kaalratri. Sharing a stuti dedicated to the Goddess, Modi tweeted in Hindi: “Happy Maha Saptami to the people of the country. May your life be bright and happy with the mercy and grace of Maa Kalaratri."

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here