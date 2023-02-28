Home » News » India » E-rickshaw Loaded With Firecrackers Blows Up in Middle of Greater Noida Road | Caught on Cam

E-rickshaw Loaded With Firecrackers Blows Up in Middle of Greater Noida Road | Caught on Cam

Firecrackers are held responsible for the terrifying incident, that was captured by a CCTV camera of a shop on the street

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 15:16 IST

Greater Noida, India

In the video, the e-rickshaw can be standing infront of a small shop in Greater Noida's Dadri area (Source: Twitter)
In the video, the e-rickshaw can be standing infront of a small shop in Greater Noida's Dadri area (Source: Twitter)

At least one person died after an e-rickshaw laden with firecrackers caught fire in the middle of the road in Greater Noida, leaving bystanders and commuters shocked. The incident took place during the Jagannath Yatra in the area, and at time, two people were injured in the accident and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment by police personnel.

On Tuesday, one of them succumbed to his injuries and died. Firecrackers are held responsible for the terrifying incident, that was captured by a CCTV camera of a shop on the street. The video is going viral on social media.

Advertisement

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/02/explosion-video.mp4

RELATED NEWS

In the video, the e-rickshaw can be standing infront of a small shop in Greater Noida’s Dadri area as people passed by. This is when it suddenly caught fire and a huge explosion took place. People started running and a man was passing by on a cycle fell down.

At first, the road was deserted as people ran due to panic, but later some people were seen running around calling for help. The CCTV camera also had glitches from the moment the explosion occurred.

ADCP Greater Noida took to Twitter and said, “On 27.02.2023, the Jagannath Shobha Yatra was traditionally taking place in Dadri town under Dadri police station area. Some people were bursting firecrackers on the occasion. One of the firecrackers fell on the e-rickshaw moving forward, in which other fireworks were kept, due to which other all of them were set on fire."

Advertisement

The police added that Salman, who was lighting the fireworks and Pappu, the driver of the e-rickshaw, were injured during the accident. Water cannons were brought in after the incident and efforts to douse the flames began.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 28, 2023, 15:04 IST
last updated: February 28, 2023, 15:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Black Bikini, Check Out The Young Diva's Sexy Bikini Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Palak Tiwari Oozes Oomph In Purple Body-hugging Top, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures