After presenting the Union Budget 2023, her fifth one, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that each budget has its own challenges as well as its own charm.

In an exclusive interview to Network18’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, when asked about which is her most memorable budget, Sitharaman said: “Its very difficult to chose one, each has its own challenges, each has its own charm."

“We’ve got something for everyone"

The finance minister said that she is very happy with the positive response that this year’s budget has got and that this motivates her to do better implementation of the schemes “down to the last person."

“We’ve got something for each person," Sitharaman said about this budget, adding that all sections of the society have been covered.

For this year’s budget, “the detailing has taken a lot of time, we’ve spent a lot of time on the details, and it is these small details that have brought a difference in the budget, " she told CNN’s Rahul Joshi.

Budget presented amid continuous challenges in world

This Budget has also come when the world economy is still reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as suffering massive supply chain disturbances due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“I had no precedent before me to handle such a situation, there were no given templates, no examples to follow and no theories which would have worked or not," Sitharaman said about presenting her budget in such times.

Due to such unseen situations and scenarios, “we just went with continuous conversations, deliberations and the courage to accept what will work and what will not work," she added.

Sitharaman highlighted that they took into consideration every advise, every scenario before coming to conclusions and schemes.

“All credit goes to people of India"

The FM said that it all came down to the people of India, and its them who should get the credit for a successful implementation of the schemes introduced in the budget.

“It actually matters on how the people of India absorb it, and the credit goes to the people of India to be a part of all our decision making and kept pace with it and put it too effect," she said.

Budget’s impact

Talking about the impact of the Budget, Sitharaman said, “if well executed and if the states and Centre to work together, I expect tourism to see a sea-change which will be a good way of keeping the economy active."

She also highlighted that this year’s Budget has touched every segment of the society, including “everyone who uses their hands and touches a tool. This is a huge segment, and does not just get restricted to specific schemes."

In every sector, there has been a transition in this budget, that will touch every walk of life not just farmers, or women in households.

