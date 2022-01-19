EAM Jaishankar Discusses Ties with Finnish, Mexican Counterparts

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held discussions with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto on a host of issues, including Afghanistan. In a tweet, Jaishankar said in his wide-ranging discussions with Haavisto, he noted the steady growth of bilateral cooperation.

“Agreed that we would work to strengthen the ties further in 2022," he said. “Exchanged views about Afghanistan in detail. India and Finland have cooperated in the past on humanitarian support there," Jaishankar said.

“Expect to work closely with each other in international organisations, including the UN Human Rights Council," he added. Later, in another tweet, Jaishankar said he had a warm conversation with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon.

“Looking forward to building on my visit there last year," Jaishankar said. “Discussed the Covid situation, our trade prospects, UN Security Council and G20. Hope to see him in India soon. Will help renew our traditional friendship," he said.

