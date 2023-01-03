‘Why No European Condemnation…?’ Jaishankar on Pak Terrorism, Says ‘World Often Looks Away’

Calling Pakistan “epicentre of terrorism", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said terrorist camps operate in broad daylight in cities in the neighbouring country but the Europe has not condemned these practices that have been going on for several decades.

Jaishankar, in an interview to Austria’s national broadcaster ORF on Monday, said that he could have used “much harsher word than epicentre" for Pakistan for its role in promoting cross-border terrorism.

“Because you are a diplomat, doesn’t mean you are untruthful. I could use much harsher words than epicentre. So believe me, considering what has been happening to us, I think epicentre is a very diplomatic word," he said while responding to a question on using the word “epicentre of terrorism" for Pakistan.

“This is a country which has attacked the Parliament of India some years ago, which attacked the city of Mumbai, which went after hotels and foreign tourists, which every day sends terrorists across the border…If the terrorist camps operate in broad daylight in cities, with recruitment and financing, can you really tell me that the Pakistani state doesn’t know what’s going on? Especially if they’re being trained in military-level combat tactics?" Jaishankar said.

“So, when we speak about judgments and principles, why don’t I hear sharp European condemnation of these practices which have been going on for multiple decades?" he asked in response to a question.

The EAM further said that the world needs to be concerned about terrorism. “I think the world has to be concerned that there is terrorism going on and the world often looks away. The world often feels it’s not my problem because it’s happening to some other country. I think the world needs to be concerned about how sincerely and strongly it takes up the challenge of terrorists…," he added.

Jaishankar said the effects of terrorism cannot be contained within a region, especially so when they are “deeply connected to narcotics and illegal weapons trade and other forms of international crimes".

“Since the epicentre (of terrorism) is located so close to India, naturally our experiences and insights are useful to others," the minister had said while addressing a joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg.

This is the first EAM-level visit from India to Austria in the last 27 years, and it takes place against the backdrop of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023.

(With PTI inputs)

