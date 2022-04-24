EAM S Jaishankar Holds Talks with Argentine and Nigerian Counterparts

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held separate talks with his visiting counterparts from Argentina and Nigeria, focusing on boosting bilateral ties in a range of key areas. Jaishankar also met Teddy Locsin Jr, the Foreign Affairs Secretary of the Philippines, covering the situation in Myanmar and the crisis in Ukraine besides bilateral issues.

The foreign dignitaries are in India to participate in the three-day Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier foreign policy and geo-economics conference. The dialogue begins on Monday. In a tweet, Jaishankar described his meeting with Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero as “productive" and noted that cooperation in areas like trade, defence and atomic energy figured in the discussion.

“A productive meeting with FM @SantiagoCafiero of Argentina on his first visit to India," Jaishankar said on Twitter. “Discussed expanding our bilateral trade and cooperating in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, electronics,e-mobility, defence & atomic energy. Will work closely in G20 and multilateral forums," he said. Jaishankar also said that Cafiero shared a family connection with India.

“His grandfather signed a ‘Jute for Wheat’ agreement with India in 1951. Counting on him to take this tradition further," the external affairs minister added. About his talks with Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, Jaishankar said it was agreed to expand the development partnership with a focus on health, infrastructure, education and agriculture “Pleased to meet FM @GeoffreyOnyeama of Nigeria this evening. Agreed to expand our development partnership focusing on health, infrastructure, education, agriculture and capacity building. Also spoke of more trade and investments," Jaishankar tweeted.

Referring to his meeting with Locsin Jr, Jaishankar said there was a review of the bilateral ties. “Warmly welcomed Secretary Foreign Affairs of Philippines @teddyboylocsin. Appreciated his insights and perspectives on Indo-Pacific, Europe, Myanmar, Ukraine and Multilateralism," he said.

“Reviewed the progress in bilateral ties since our last meeting in February," he added. To a request by a Twitter user seeking his help to ensure the return of the Indian Students to the Philippines to resume their studies, Locsin Jr said it is being done. “Yes, EAM Jaishankar and I tackled that and even as we tweet, it’s being done. I’ll accelerate. Honored that they come to my country, especially to Davao, for medical studies," he tweeted.

Responding to the remarks by Locsin Jr, Jaishankar tweeted: “Appreciate @teddyboylocsin’s empathy for Indian students. Looking forward to making visas easier." Locsin Jr described his talks with Jaishankar as “candid, clever, amusing, deep." “One of the best talks I’ve had in any of my incarnations. Candid, clever, amusing, deep. Came away with deeper insights on issues of the day. I’ve time to revise. Wish I could be as effortlessly calm and collected; see things w/ a measure of detachment for a wider & longer view," he added.

