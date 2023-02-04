An earthquake of 4.0 struck Manipur’s Ukhrul around 6.14 am on Saturday informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The depth of the tremor was 10km, it said. No casualties have been reported so far.

This comes a few days after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake, which had its epicentre in Nepal. shook several parts of India.

NCR, Parts of India Hit By Quake on January 24

The national capital and some other parrts of India were hit by an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude with epicentre in Nepal. Tremors were also felt across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other places in India. China, too, felt the impact of the earthquake.

A data by National Center for Seismology showed that the earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck at 2:28 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres. The tremors originated from 29.41 latitude and 81.68 longitude in Nepal, which is 148 km east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, the National Centre for Seismology said.

