Earthquake of 5.2 Magnitude Hits J&K; No Casualty Reported

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said. The tremor was recorded at 2:52 pm, the officials said. The epicentre of the quake was at latitude of 36.46 degrees North and longitude of 71.09 degrees East in Afghanistan, the officials said, It hit a depth of 260 km.

The tremors caused panic among the people who rushed outdoors for safety. However, there were no reports so far of any injury or damage to property, the officials added.

