Earthquake of 5.3 Magnitude Hits Jammu and Kashmir, No Damage Reported

Srinagar: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said. The epicentre of the quake was in Hindukush in Afghanistan, they said.

The quake of magnitude 5.3, which occurred at 9.43 pm, was also felt in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said. The quake hit at the coordinates of 36.37 degrees north and 71.5 degrees east at a depth of 81 km, they said.

There are no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

