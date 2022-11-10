5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Arunachal's West Siang District

An 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh early Thursday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.
The quake hit the area at 10.31 am at a depth of 10 km, it said adding that the exact location of the earthquake was 51 km from Aalo in West Siang district.
“An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred in West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, at around 10.31 am, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," the National Center for Seismology said in a statement.
More Details Awaited
Read all the Latest India News here
first published: November 10, 2022, 11:34 IST
last updated: November 10, 2022, 11:38 IST