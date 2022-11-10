Home » News » India » 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Arunachal's West Siang District

5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Arunachal's West Siang District

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hit West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 10, 2022, 11:38 IST

Itanagar, India

The Earthquake was reported 51 km from away from Aalo in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. (Representational Photo)
The quake hit the area at 10.31 am at a depth of 10 km, it said adding that the exact location of the earthquake was 51 km from Aalo in West Siang district.

“An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred in West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, at around 10.31 am, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," the National Center for Seismology said in a statement. 

More Details Awaited

first published: November 10, 2022, 11:34 IST
last updated: November 10, 2022, 11:38 IST

