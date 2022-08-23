Earthquake of Magnitude 3.9 Hits Jammu and Kashmir; No Reports of Damage, Casualty Yet

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit around 61 kilometre east of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology said. The tremors were felt at around 2.20 a.m.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 23-08-2022, 02:20:32 IST, Lat: 33.07 & Long: 75.58, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 61km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," tweeted NCS.

In Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, a father-son duo was killed when a house collapsed on Monday evening, police said. Baldev Chand (42) and his two children - Bunty Kumar (10) and Ravinder Kumar (9)- were trapped under the debris of their house which collapsed during repair work near Sanasar Lake, a police official said.

He said a rescue operation was immediately launched and bodies of Chand and his elder son were recovered, while Ravinder Kumar was found alive and evacuated to hospital in an injured condition.

On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit northwest of Rajasthan’s Bikaner. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hit Lucknow on Saturday and several adjoining districts at 1.12 am with its epicentre in Nepal’s Bahraich district at a depth of 82 km.

