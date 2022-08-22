Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 Hits Rajasthan's Bikaner

An earthquake measuring magnitude 4.1 hit near the northwest of Bikaner, Rajasthan on the intervening night of Monday and Sunday.

The earthquake occurred at about 2:01 am on Monday, over 230 km northwest of Bikaner and the depth was recorded at 10 km below the ground, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 22-08-2022, 02:01:49 IST, Lat: 29.38 & Long: 71.45, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 236km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Further details of the earthquake and its impact are awaited.

Earlier, an earthquake measured at magnitude 5.2 hit near Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the NCS had tweeted.

