Earthquake of Magnitude 5.2 Hits UP's Lucknow, Tremors Felt in Adjoining Areas; No Casualties

An earthquake measured at magnitude 5.2 shook the ground in Uttar Pradesh in the intervening night of Saturday and Friday. The tremors occurred at 139 km north-northeast of Lucknow, at around 1.12 am.

The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the ground, said the National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre was near Baharaich in Uttar Pradesh, close to the Indo-Nepal border. While no damage is being reported, visuals of the ground shaking were seen in a CCTV footage from Lakhimpur Kheri.

Mild tremors were felt earlier on Friday in the Pithoragarh area of Uttarakhand, which had been struck by a 3.6 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale. The tremors took place at at 12:55 p.m.

The NCS had tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:55:55 IST, Lat: 29.96 & Long: 80.12, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 43km NNW of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand."

Another 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck the South-Southwest of Jammu and Kashmir’s Hanley village, according to the NCS.

