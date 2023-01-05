Home » News » India » Earthquake Tremors Felt Across Delhi-NCR, Kashmir Valley; Epicentre in Afghanistan

Earthquake Tremors Felt Across Delhi-NCR, Kashmir Valley; Epicentre in Afghanistan

The epicentre of the earthquake -- with 5.9 magnitude -- was in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region at a depth of 200km

By: News Desk

Edited By: Debalina Dey

News18.com

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 20:40 IST

Delhi, India

The termors were felt at around 8pm. (Image for representation: PTI/File)
The termors were felt at around 8pm. (Image for representation: PTI/File)

An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude hit Afghanistan on Thursday night, with tremors felt across Delhi-NCR, its adjoining areas and Kashmir valley.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 200km below the Earth’s surface. Tremors were felt in Pakistan and Tajikistan too.

NCS is the nodal agency functioning under the central government to monitor earthquake activities in the country.

This is the second time in a week that Delhi-NCR was jolted by tremors. On January 1, parts of Delhi-NCR experienced tremors after an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Haryana’s Jhajjar.

first published: January 05, 2023, 20:09 IST
last updated: January 05, 2023, 20:40 IST
