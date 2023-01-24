The national capital and its surrounding areas were hit by an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude with epicentre in Nepal on Tuesday afternoon. Tremors were also felt across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other places in India. China, too, felt the impact of the earthquake.

A data by National Center for Seismology showed that the earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck at 2:28 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres. The tremors originated from 29.41 latitude and 81.68 longitude in Nepal, which is 148 km east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, the National Centre for Seismology said.

There were no immediate reports of damage from Nepal, however, it will be too soon to comment on the same. Scores of people across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and some other areas took to social media platforms and shared that they felt strong tremors that shook ceiling fans and other hanging objects.

Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal, which is home to the tallest mountain. In 2015, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed some 9,000 people and damaged around 1 million structures.

The jolt comes a day after an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the richter scale hit Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Monday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology.

As per the readings from the center, an earthquake measuring 4.8 occurred northwest of Bishnupur at 7:12 PM (local time).

