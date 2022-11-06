Home » News » India » 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal

4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal

As per NCS, the earthquake struck Tehri Garhwal at 8:33 am on Sunday morning

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 06, 2022, 09:42 IST

Tehri Garhwal, India

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Tehri. (Image: Shutterstock)
Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Tehri. (Image: Shutterstock)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand’s Tehri on Sunday morning, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per NCS, the earthquake struck at 8:33 am.

NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km, 17 km east-southeast of Uttarkashi with 30.67 latitude and 78.60 longitude.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-11-2022, 08:33:03 IST, Lat: 30.67 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 17km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India," a tweet by NCS read.

RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

No casualties have been reported yet.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: November 06, 2022, 09:09 IST
last updated: November 06, 2022, 09:42 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Debina Bonnerjee Flaunts Baby Bump In Bold Maternity Photoshoot, Check Out The Mom-to-be's Pregnancy Style Diaries