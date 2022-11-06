4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand’s Tehri on Sunday morning, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per NCS, the earthquake struck at 8:33 am.

NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km, 17 km east-southeast of Uttarkashi with 30.67 latitude and 78.60 longitude.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-11-2022, 08:33:03 IST, Lat: 30.67 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 17km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India," a tweet by NCS read.

Advertisement

No casualties have been reported yet.

Read all the Latest India News here