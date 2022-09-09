Eastern Command Officers Receive Special Training in Tibetology to Strengthen Connect With Tibetan Community

The Fourth cadre on Tibetology conducted at Gangtok by Black Cat Division, Trishakti Corps successfully culminated on 10 Sep 2022. The 42-day-long cadre was attended by officers of various Army formations in Sikkim and West Bengal.

Lectures on subjects like Tibetan language, Tibetan Buddhism and Literature were given by Professors and Research Coordinators from Sikkim University and Namgyal Institute of Tibetology, Gangtok.

A course in Tibetology was introduced for its officers and men to enable them to have a better understanding of Tibetan history, culture, language, and topography.

“To gain comprehensive knowledge and strengthen their connect" with the Tibetan community in the border areas this initiative has been taken, sources inside Eastern Command said.

Throughout the duration of the course, guest lectures by prominent speakers like Mr. Passang Tsering and Mr. Claude Arpi, a famous author and a domain specialist in Tibetan Geopolitics were undertaken. The students were also given exposure to the Religion & Architecture of Tibet by organizing field visits to Monasteries and a visit to the border areas. In a bid to enhance understanding of its neighborhood, the officers undertook research on subjects like ‘Tibetan Buddhism’ and ‘People of Tibet’.

Indian Army, Eastern Command had also initiated several measures to train its personnel on understanding Tibet, as part of which, Tibetology cadres were being conducted in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. So far, Four cadres have been conducted at Gangtok. Earlier, in May 2022, an MOU had been signed between Sikkim University and Trishakti Corps, for the conduct of future cadres.

Sources in Eastern Command said Pakistan experts were also present but Indian soldiers were given equal knowledge of Chinese and Tibetans as well. Sources were of the opinion that very soon Eastern Command officers will have a good command of Tibet.

