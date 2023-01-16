'Eating Flowers, Deities' Clothes': Rat Menace in Puri's Jagnnath Temple Causes Concern

Rats are causing a menace in Puri’s Jagannath Temple with loads of them loitering around the ‘Ratna Singhasan’ and the idols, creating obstacles for the devotes.

Senior servitors said that they are eating into clothes, flowers, etc of the holy trinity. The servitors have requested the administration to install more cages inside the temple to end this menace.

Senior Servitor Satyanarayan Pushpalak said, “the increasing number of rats and cockroaches is a matter of concern. It has already informed the temple administration several times. So the temple administration should take steps as soon as possible."

“If the same situation prevails in the temple, there will be a threat to the structure of the holy trinity," added another servitor Bhagaban Panda.

Advertisement

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said that it is “minutely monitoring" the situation and possible measures are already being taken.

Administrator Jitendra Sahu said: “As per rituals we are taking all precautionary measures to control rats and cockroaches. There is no threat to the structure of the sibling deities."

According to another servitor, small burrows have come up in between cracks on the floor, which has become a headache for servitors as well as the administration.

Read all the Latest India News here