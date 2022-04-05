ED Attaches Land Parcels in Alibaug, Mumbai Flat Linked to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

The ED has attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai’s Dadar suburb linked to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and his family under the anti-money laundering law, officials said on Tuesday.

The federal probe agency issued a provisional attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to freeze the land parcels (plots) and flat, they said.

The attachment is linked to a money laundering probe linked to a Rs 1,034 crore worth land ’scam’ related to the re-development of a ’chawl’ in Mumbai.

The ED had arrested Maharashtra-based businessman Pravin Raut in this case in February and later filed a chargesheet too.

The agency had also questioned Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut last year in connection with another money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank fraud case and for her purported links with Pravin Raut’s wife Madhuri.

