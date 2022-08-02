ED Conducts Fresh Raids at 2 Locations Linked to Jailed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

The Enforcement Directorate conducted fresh raids on Tuesday at two locations linked to jailed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut just two days after his arrest.

The ED on Sunday midnight arrested Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai ‘chawl’ after conducting a nine-hour search at his residence, during which Rs 11.5 lakh in cash was seized, officials said.

Raut, 60, was arrested after over six hours of questioning at the ED’s zonal office in south Mumbai’s Ballard Estate shortly after Sunday midnight.

