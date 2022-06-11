Karnataka
4/4 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
JDS
--
Maharashtra
6/6 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
SS
1
NCP
1
Rajasthan
4/4 Seats
BJP
1
INC
3
OTH
--
Haryana
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
INC
--
OTH
1
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 110
UPA 50
OTH 74
11
Home » News » India » ED Issues Fresh Summons to Sonia Gandhi In National Herald Case, Leader to Appear on June 23

ED Issues Fresh Summons to Sonia Gandhi In National Herald Case, Leader to Appear on June 23

Gandhi has been given the fresh date for June 23 to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi (Image: INC)
Gandhi has been given the fresh date for June 23 to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi (Image: INC)

Sonia Gandhi, 75, was earlier asked to depose on June 8 but as she got infected with Covid, she sought a fresh date from the federal probe agency

Advertisement
PTI
New Delhi // Updated: June 11, 2022, 07:47 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to appear before it for questioning on June 23 in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials said Friday.

Gandhi, 75, was earlier asked to depose on June 8 but as she got infected with COVID-19, she sought a fresh date from the federal probe agency.

Gandhi has been given the fresh date for June 23 to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi where her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, officials said.

Her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is expected to be questioned in the same case on June 13.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and watch Top Videos and Live TVhere.

Follow us on

first published: June 11, 2022, 07:47 IST