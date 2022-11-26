Delhi Excise Policy Scam: ED May File Chargesheet Today Sans Sisodia's Name, Kejriwal Demands 'Clean Chit'

The Enforcement Directorate is all set to file its chargesheet in the Delhi’s excise policy scam on Saturday, according to News18 sources. The move comes a day after the CBI filed its chargesheet which did not name Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

According to sources, a 4,000-page chargesheet will likely be filed by the ED later today against five accused. The supplementary chargesheet to highlight key details and evidences against the accused in the case. Manish Sisodia has not been made an accused in this charge sheet as well.

Meanwhile, the Delhi CM called for Sisodia to be given a clean chit considering his name was not in the CBI chargesheet. “Yesterday’s chargesheet shows that they did not get any evidence. They are saying that investigations are on, however, this is just a face saver. investigations have been on since 2015 and will be on against us till I live," Kejriwal said adding that Sisodia would have been arrested if they actually found any evidence against him.

The CBI had on Friday claimed that the probe in the involvement of Sisodia is still ongoing. The deputy chief minister was listed as the accused no.1 in the first FIR in August this year.

Seven people including AAP’s communications chief and Sisodia’s close aide Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally were named in the chargesheet filed by the CBI.

Sisodia and his AAP have maintained that allegations against Sisodia are untrue and that conspiracies will not break him or deter his resolve to continue to work for good education. CBI had earlier conducted raids at his residence and 20 other places.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena last month recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter. Sisodia had also demanded a CBI probe in the alleged irregularities in the policy.

